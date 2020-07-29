Hyundai opens 3rd Genesis exhibition hall in S. Korea
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it has opened the third exhibition hall for Genesis vehicles in South Korea in an effort to improve its brand image as a premium carmaker.
Hyundai Motor opened the Genesis Suji exhibition hall in Yongin, just south of Seoul, on Wednesday, following the opening of Genesis Gangnam and Genesis Hanam in recent years.
Hyundai launched the Genesis brand vehicles in the domestic market in 2015 and advanced to the U.S. market the following year.
The Genesis models -- the G70, G80 and G90 sedans and the GV80 sport utility vehicle -- are sold under an independent badge separate from other vehicles sold under the Hyundai name.
The maker of the Sonata sedan and Santa Fe SUV plans to add the GV70 SUV and an all-electric car by 2021.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
5
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
3
(LEAD) Defector's border crossing captured by military's surveillance equipment
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently
-
5
Former NL All-Star Addison Russell to bat 3rd, play shortstop in KBO debut