Gov't to review whether to request repatriation of defector accused of sexual assault
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Wednesday it will mull whether or not to request the repatriation of a North Korean defector who is presumed to have swum back to the North after facing rape accusations in the South.
The 24-year-old former North Korean defector, known by his family name, Kim, was facing arrest on a court-issued warrant on charges of raping a female acquaintance last month, according to police. His return became known after the North said a runaway came back home with coronavirus symptoms.
"As the relevant institutions are currently carrying out detailed investigations, we will decide after comprehensive review of the results of the examination, inter-Korean relations and previous measures," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
Some critics have called on the government to demand Kim's repatriation, citing last year's deportation of two North Korean fishermen to the communist nation.
In November, the two North Koreans were caught near the eastern inter-Korean sea border, but the South sent them back to the North over allegations they fled after killing fellow crew members while in the North.
The North Koreans expressed a desire to defect, but the South dismissed their intentions as insincere, saying that they could be a potential threat to the lives and safety of its citizens.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
5
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
2
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
3
(LEAD) Defector's border crossing captured by military's surveillance equipment
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says nuclear deterrence will guarantee national safety permanently
-
5
Former NL All-Star Addison Russell to bat 3rd, play shortstop in KBO debut