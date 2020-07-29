Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Unid Q2 net income up 68.5 pct. to 25 bln won

All Headlines 13:51 July 29, 2020

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Unid Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 25 billion won (US$ 20.9 million), up 68.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 31.7 billion won, up 4.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 3.1 percent to 232.2 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!