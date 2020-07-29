Hyundai Mipo to build electric ship with homegrown tech
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. said Wednesday it will build a ship powered by electricity and other fuel with its own technologies by 2022 for the first time in the country to expand its presence in the ecoship market.
Hyundai Mipo signed a deal with a local government to build the ship propelled by fuel cells and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or fuel cells and diesel, according to the company.
The deal will help Hyundai Mipo commercialize technology to develop the dual fuel-propelled ships on its own, which has relied on foreign technologies.
The ship, which will be 89.2 meters long and 12.8 meters wide, will be able to carry up to 375 passengers and sail at a maximum speed of 16 knots.
Global market researcher IDtechEX expected the battery-powered ship market to grow US$12.4 billion in 2029 from $800 million in 2018.
Hyundai Mipo and its parent Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. have been pushing ahead with its plan to develop eco-friendly ships.
In March 2019, Hyundai Heavy got the green light for the design of a crude carrier with the LNG-fuel cell-propelled engine system from DNV-GL, a Norwegian-German quality assurance and risk management company.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
3
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
4
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
5
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
Former NL All-Star Addison Russell to bat 3rd, play shortstop in KBO debut
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea allowed to develop solid-fuel space rocket under revised missile guidelines with U.S.
-
4
(LEAD) Defector's border crossing captured by military's surveillance equipment
-
5
(LEAD) Foreign ministry cites need for international comity over 'Abe statue'