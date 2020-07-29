Cheong Wa Dae says no document exists on alleged money deal with N. Korea in 2000
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday the government has no document related to an alleged under-the-table agreement with North Korea in 2000 signed by Park Jie-won, newly appointed head of South Korea's state spy agency.
It was countering political attacks made by the main opposition United Future Party (UFP) that Park had signed the accord, ahead of the inter-Korean summit talks, to offer US$3 billion in financial support to Pyongyang. Park was one of the closest aides to then President Kim Dae-jung, who had a historic meeting with the North's leader Kim Jong-il.
The UFP made public a copy of what it claims to be a secret agreement. Park has flatly denied that he had signed such a document.
"It has been confirmed that the document, called a behind-the-scenes agreement, does not exist inside the government," a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters, citing the results of an internal probe involving the Ministry of Unification and the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
Moon appointed Park as NIS chief Tuesday. His tenure began the following day.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
