5 companies to recall nearly 5,000 vehicles
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea and three other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 5,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The three other companies are Hyundai's affiliate Kia Motors Corp., Ford Sales & Service Korea, and Hanbul Motors, which imports Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty motor-driven power steering (MDPS) system in Kia's Stinger sports sedan, a faulty electronic stability program in Mercedes-Benz's AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ four-door coupe, and a faulty steering assist motor bolt in the Ford Mondeo sedan, it said.
The companies plan to gradually offer repair and replacement services from Thursday. Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
(END)
