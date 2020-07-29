Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanmi Science Q2 net income down 27.3 pct. to 7.9 bln won

All Headlines 15:02 July 29, 2020

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 7.9 billion won (US$ 6.6 million), down 27.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 23.6 percent on-year to 9.5 billion won. Sales increased 1.4 percent to 208.5 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

