Oci remains in red in Q2
All Headlines 15:10 July 29, 2020
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 38.2 billion won (US$ 32 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 44.3 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 19.9 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 38.6 percent to 401.6 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
3
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
4
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
5
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
Most Saved
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
Former NL All-Star Addison Russell to bat 3rd, play shortstop in KBO debut
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea allowed to develop solid-fuel space rocket under revised missile guidelines with U.S.
-
4
(LEAD) Defector's border crossing captured by military's surveillance equipment
-
5
(LEAD) Foreign ministry cites need for international comity over 'Abe statue'