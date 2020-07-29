Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Oci remains in red in Q2

All Headlines 15:10 July 29, 2020

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 38.2 billion won (US$ 32 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 44.3 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 19.9 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 38.6 percent to 401.6 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!