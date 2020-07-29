GS Engineering & Construction Q2 net income down 41.4 pct. to 85.1 bln won
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 85.1 billion won (US$ 71.3 million), down 41.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 19.8 percent on-year to 165.1 billion won. Sales decreased 1.1 percent to 2.54 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
