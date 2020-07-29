Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 July 29, 2020

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

DaelimInd 84,100 UP 400
HITEJINRO 42,550 UP 350
CJ LOGISTICS 155,000 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,900 UP 1,800
ShinhanGroup 31,050 UP 300
DOOSAN 45,600 UP 3,250
Yuhan 56,400 UP 100
KAL 17,500 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,580 DN 130
NEXENTIRE 5,190 0
CHONGKUNDANG 135,500 DN 1,500
KCC 139,500 UP 5,000
KISWire 16,300 UP 200
AmoreG 53,900 UP 800
HyundaiMtr 125,000 UP 2,000
BukwangPharm 37,700 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,450 DN 200
SsangyongCement 4,965 UP 25
TaekwangInd 686,000 DN 4,000
LotteFood 330,500 DN 2,500
CJ 81,800 DN 1,100
JWPHARMA 37,900 UP 300
LGInt 15,250 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 6,050 UP 40
SK hynix 83,200 UP 100
Youngpoong 547,000 UP 13,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,900 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 36,650 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 178,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,300 DN 1,200
Kogas 25,400 UP 100
DB HiTek 33,450 UP 150
SBC 11,100 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 23,650 UP 200
Daesang 25,450 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,150 DN 40
ORION Holdings 12,700 DN 200
Donga Socio Holdings 100,500 DN 2,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11350 DN250
KiaMtr 39,650 UP 1,950
(MORE)

