DaelimInd 84,100 UP 400

HITEJINRO 42,550 UP 350

CJ LOGISTICS 155,000 0

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,900 UP 1,800

ShinhanGroup 31,050 UP 300

DOOSAN 45,600 UP 3,250

Yuhan 56,400 UP 100

KAL 17,500 DN 400

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,580 DN 130

NEXENTIRE 5,190 0

CHONGKUNDANG 135,500 DN 1,500

KCC 139,500 UP 5,000

KISWire 16,300 UP 200

AmoreG 53,900 UP 800

HyundaiMtr 125,000 UP 2,000

BukwangPharm 37,700 DN 400

ILJIN MATERIALS 49,450 DN 200

SsangyongCement 4,965 UP 25

TaekwangInd 686,000 DN 4,000

LotteFood 330,500 DN 2,500

CJ 81,800 DN 1,100

JWPHARMA 37,900 UP 300

LGInt 15,250 UP 150

DongkukStlMill 6,050 UP 40

SK hynix 83,200 UP 100

Youngpoong 547,000 UP 13,000

HyundaiEng&Const 33,900 DN 400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 36,650 UP 200

SamsungF&MIns 178,500 UP 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,300 DN 1,200

Kogas 25,400 UP 100

DB HiTek 33,450 UP 150

SBC 11,100 DN 200

Hyundai M&F INS 23,650 UP 200

Daesang 25,450 UP 50

SKNetworks 5,150 DN 40

ORION Holdings 12,700 DN 200

Donga Socio Holdings 100,500 DN 2,500

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11350 DN250

KiaMtr 39,650 UP 1,950

(MORE)