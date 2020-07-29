KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanwha 25,750 UP 1,950
DHICO 10,850 UP 900
LG Corp. 74,200 DN 1,600
SGBC 29,250 0
LotteChilsung 101,000 UP 1,000
Binggrae 61,700 UP 500
Shinsegae 208,500 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 27,100 UP 50
Nongshim 362,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,650 UP 1,750
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,650 DN 50
LOTTE 30,950 DN 400
Hyosung 69,200 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 16,650 UP 600
L&L 10,900 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 72,000 DN 900
DB INSURANCE 46,500 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,950 DN 20
SamsungElec 59,000 UP 400
GS E&C 26,650 UP 250
NHIS 8,750 DN 40
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,050 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 385,500 DN 7,500
KPIC 120,500 DN 9,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,560 UP 20
SKC 70,400 0
SPC SAMLIP 66,300 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 171,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,900 DN 550
KUMHOTIRE 2,950 UP 5
SK Discovery 49,850 DN 2,150
GS Retail 34,900 UP 350
Ottogi 557,000 UP 1,000
LS 42,550 UP 100
GC Corp 230,000 DN 5,500
IlyangPharm 87,800 DN 1,400
POSCO 201,500 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 144,500 0
HyundaiMipoDock 32,400 UP 150
OCI 55,200 UP 2,300
(MORE)
-
1
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
2
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
3
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
4
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
5
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
Former NL All-Star Addison Russell to bat 3rd, play shortstop in KBO debut
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea allowed to develop solid-fuel space rocket under revised missile guidelines with U.S.
-
4
(LEAD) Defector's border crossing captured by military's surveillance equipment
-
5
(LEAD) Foreign ministry cites need for international comity over 'Abe statue'