Hanwha 25,750 UP 1,950

DHICO 10,850 UP 900

LG Corp. 74,200 DN 1,600

SGBC 29,250 0

LotteChilsung 101,000 UP 1,000

Binggrae 61,700 UP 500

Shinsegae 208,500 DN 1,000

GCH Corp 27,100 UP 50

Nongshim 362,000 DN 3,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 43,650 UP 1,750

HYUNDAI STEEL 25,650 DN 50

LOTTE 30,950 DN 400

Hyosung 69,200 DN 2,500

BoryungPharm 16,650 UP 600

L&L 10,900 UP 100

POSCO CHEMICAL 72,000 DN 900

DB INSURANCE 46,500 DN 100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,950 DN 20

SamsungElec 59,000 UP 400

GS E&C 26,650 UP 250

NHIS 8,750 DN 40

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,050 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 385,500 DN 7,500

KPIC 120,500 DN 9,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,560 UP 20

SKC 70,400 0

SPC SAMLIP 66,300 DN 500

SAMSUNG SDS 171,500 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,900 DN 550

KUMHOTIRE 2,950 UP 5

SK Discovery 49,850 DN 2,150

GS Retail 34,900 UP 350

Ottogi 557,000 UP 1,000

LS 42,550 UP 100

GC Corp 230,000 DN 5,500

IlyangPharm 87,800 DN 1,400

POSCO 201,500 DN 500

SamsungElecMech 144,500 0

HyundaiMipoDock 32,400 UP 150

OCI 55,200 UP 2,300

