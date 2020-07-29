KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 102,000 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,500 DN 700
KorZinc 433,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 5,680 0
SYC 69,200 UP 2,200
F&F 80,900 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 25,700 UP 150
Hanmi Science 41,850 DN 4,350
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,150 UP 100
HtlShilla 70,100 DN 100
KSOE 90,800 0
MERITZ SECU 3,115 DN 35
HYUNDAI WIA 37,850 UP 650
KumhoPetrochem 84,100 DN 1,800
Mobis 212,000 UP 8,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,900 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 9,520 DN 60
S-1 92,400 UP 6,600
HMM 5,490 UP 320
Hanchem 151,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,500 0
DWS 21,050 DN 150
S-Oil 61,700 UP 100
UNID 44,000 UP 500
LG Innotek 162,000 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 48,400 UP 1,900
KEPCO 19,350 UP 200
SamsungSecu 29,250 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 11,950 DN 250
SKTelecom 216,500 UP 2,500
S&T MOTIV 43,850 UP 100
HyundaiElev 46,500 UP 250
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,500 UP 150
Hanon Systems 9,510 UP 10
SK 223,500 DN 3,000
DAEKYO 4,050 DN 35
GKL 12,750 UP 50
Handsome 31,150 DN 750
Asiana Airlines 4,300 UP 5
COWAY 77,800 UP 2,200
(MORE)
