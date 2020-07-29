Hanssem 102,000 DN 3,000

LS ELECTRIC 55,500 DN 700

KorZinc 433,000 DN 500

SamsungHvyInd 5,680 0

SYC 69,200 UP 2,200

F&F 80,900 UP 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 25,700 UP 150

Hanmi Science 41,850 DN 4,350

TAEYOUNG E&C 16,150 UP 100

HtlShilla 70,100 DN 100

KSOE 90,800 0

MERITZ SECU 3,115 DN 35

HYUNDAI WIA 37,850 UP 650

KumhoPetrochem 84,100 DN 1,800

Mobis 212,000 UP 8,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,900 UP 300

HDC HOLDINGS 9,520 DN 60

S-1 92,400 UP 6,600

HMM 5,490 UP 320

Hanchem 151,500 DN 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,500 0

DWS 21,050 DN 150

S-Oil 61,700 UP 100

UNID 44,000 UP 500

LG Innotek 162,000 DN 1,000

IS DONGSEO 48,400 UP 1,900

KEPCO 19,350 UP 200

SamsungSecu 29,250 DN 300

KG DONGBU STL 11,950 DN 250

SKTelecom 216,500 UP 2,500

S&T MOTIV 43,850 UP 100

HyundaiElev 46,500 UP 250

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,500 UP 150

Hanon Systems 9,510 UP 10

SK 223,500 DN 3,000

DAEKYO 4,050 DN 35

GKL 12,750 UP 50

Handsome 31,150 DN 750

Asiana Airlines 4,300 UP 5

COWAY 77,800 UP 2,200

(MORE)