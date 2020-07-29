KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,100 UP 100
IBK 8,260 DN 40
NamhaeChem 7,820 DN 80
DONGSUH 20,750 DN 250
BGF 4,210 DN 25
SamsungEng 12,000 0
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 UP 2,000
PanOcean 3,540 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 28,700 UP 650
CheilWorldwide 20,000 UP 200
KT 23,850 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149500 UP500
LOTTE TOUR 16,300 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,750 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 48,850 UP 1,750
KT&G 81,200 0
LG Display 12,550 UP 150
Kangwonland 23,050 UP 300
NAVER 292,000 UP 4,000
Kakao 331,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 812,000 UP 18,000
DSME 23,350 DN 200
DSINFRA 7,250 DN 130
DWEC 3,645 DN 110
Donga ST 93,700 DN 3,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,100 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 366,000 DN 500
DongwonF&B 181,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 29,550 DN 150
LGH&H 1,390,000 UP 40,000
LGCHEM 527,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 16,500 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,800 DN 800
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,050 UP 550
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,550 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 72,000 DN 500
Celltrion 301,500 DN 16,000
Huchems 16,700 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,300 DN 300
