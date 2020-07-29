KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 49,850 0
LOTTE Himart 30,650 DN 850
GS 35,100 UP 200
CJ CGV 19,300 DN 50
LIG Nex1 34,900 UP 1,550
Fila Holdings 34,350 UP 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 112,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,700 UP 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 1,500 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 163,500 UP 500
LF 12,150 UP 50
FOOSUNG 8,460 UP 370
SK Innovation 131,000 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 23,600 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 36,200 UP 500
Hansae 10,600 0
LG HAUSYS 63,000 UP 1,700
Youngone Corp 24,400 DN 150
KOLON IND 34,150 UP 100
HanmiPharm 263,500 DN 21,000
BNK Financial Group 5,270 UP 150
emart 115,500 UP 4,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY256 50 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 45,650 UP 900
HANJINKAL 85,700 DN 1,500
DoubleUGames 75,000 DN 1,300
CUCKOO 80,100 DN 400
COSMAX 92,400 UP 1,500
MANDO 23,900 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 741,000 DN 20,000
INNOCEAN 49,000 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 28,050 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,550 UP 600
Netmarble 130,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S235500 DN4000
ORION 134,000 DN 500
BGF Retail 124,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 268,500 DN 24,000
HDC-OP 21,350 DN 450
WooriFinancialGroup 8,670 DN 10
