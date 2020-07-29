KIH 49,850 0

LOTTE Himart 30,650 DN 850

GS 35,100 UP 200

CJ CGV 19,300 DN 50

LIG Nex1 34,900 UP 1,550

Fila Holdings 34,350 UP 450

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 112,500 UP 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 29,700 UP 1,000

HANWHA LIFE 1,500 UP 15

AMOREPACIFIC 163,500 UP 500

LF 12,150 UP 50

FOOSUNG 8,460 UP 370

SK Innovation 131,000 DN 2,000

POONGSAN 23,600 UP 100

KBFinancialGroup 36,200 UP 500

Hansae 10,600 0

LG HAUSYS 63,000 UP 1,700

Youngone Corp 24,400 DN 150

KOLON IND 34,150 UP 100

HanmiPharm 263,500 DN 21,000

BNK Financial Group 5,270 UP 150

emart 115,500 UP 4,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY256 50 DN50

KOLMAR KOREA 45,650 UP 900

HANJINKAL 85,700 DN 1,500

DoubleUGames 75,000 DN 1,300

CUCKOO 80,100 DN 400

COSMAX 92,400 UP 1,500

MANDO 23,900 UP 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 741,000 DN 20,000

INNOCEAN 49,000 UP 200

Doosan Bobcat 28,050 UP 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,550 UP 600

Netmarble 130,500 UP 3,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S235500 DN4000

ORION 134,000 DN 500

BGF Retail 124,500 DN 1,500

SKCHEM 268,500 DN 24,000

HDC-OP 21,350 DN 450

WooriFinancialGroup 8,670 DN 10

