S. Korea will handle diplomat's alleged sexual harassment in New Zealand after finding facts, Moon says
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in told the leader of New Zealand that his government will handle a sexual harassment allegation involving a senior South Korean diplomat, once based in Wellington, after finding relevant facts, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday.
Moon had phone talks with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern the previous day.
She raised the issue at the end of the 30-minute conversation, the official told reporters.
The 2017 case has drawn public attention again since a recent news report in New Zealand. While serving as a counselor at the South Korean Embassy in Wellington at that time, the diplomat was accused of behaving indecently against a local male staffer.
The diplomat, whose name remains withheld formally, left the capital city in 2018 and is now serving as consul general in another foreign country.
There has reportedly since been little progress in a probe by New Zealand's police despite a court-issued arrest warrant.
Responding to Ardern's remarks, Moon said, "Related (South Korean) authorities will handle (the matter) after confirming facts," the Cheong Wa Dae official said on the condition of anonymity.
