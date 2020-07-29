Heavy rains flood homes, roads in central, southern areas
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rains pounded the central and southern areas of South Korea on Wednesday, flooding many homes, roads and farmlands.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued heavy rain alerts for parts of Chungcheong, Jeolla and North Gyeonsang provinces.
The heaviest rainfall was recorded in the southwestern county of Hwasun, with 210.5 millimeters as of 1 p.m. Precipitation for other areas ranged from 80 mm to 190 mm.
In Yeonggwang in the southwest, some roads and homes were inundated as downpours measuring 66.4 mm per hour lashed the county in the morning.
A 10-lane road was swamped by water in the southwestern city of Gwangju, which was hit by 175.5 mm of rain as of 1 p.m.
Some houses in the central city of Cheongju were flooded by a swollen stream. A man fled his half-submerged car in the nearby city of Jecheon.
Ten hectares of farmland were submerged in the southwestern county of Buan, hit by more than 130 mm of rain.
Trees were knocked down in at least four cities and counties.
In Jecheon, agricultural authorities released water from a reservoir after it exceeded 90 percent of capacity.
The KMA forecast rain will continue until Thursday morning, with some areas recording 30-50 mm per hour.
(END)
