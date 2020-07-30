(LEAD) Samsung delivers robust Q2 results on strong chip biz, one-off gains
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; REWRITES; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported strong second-quarter earnings on the back of robust chip demand and one-off gains from its display unit.
Its net profit stood at 5.55 trillion won (US$4.7 billion) in the April-June period, up 7.23 percent from a year earlier, the world's largest memory chipmaker said in a regulatory filing.
Its operating profit jumped 23.5 percent on-year to 8.14 trillion won in the second quarter of the year, but sales fell 5.6 percent on-year to 52.96 trillion won over the cited period.
The figures were in line with the earnings guidance announced earlier this month that beat the market consensus.
Samsung said its upbeat performance was anchored by its device solutions (DS) division as demand for server chips from data centers remained solid with the pandemic-driven, stay-at-home trend.
The second-quarter bottom line was also helped by one-time gains from its display panel (DP) business. Samsung did not disclose the exact amount of one-off profit, but industry insiders speculate it received more than $900 million from Apple Inc., which apparently failed to buy contracted volumes of Samsung Display Co.'s mobile display panels.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
4
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
5
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
1
U.S. troops concentrated in S. Korea, Japan, inadequate to counter China: U.S. think tank
-
2
New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in imported cases
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in imported cases
-
4
S. Korea will seek to extend foreign workers' stay permits amid pandemic: PM
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea will handle diplomat's alleged sexual harassment in New Zealand after finding facts, Moon says