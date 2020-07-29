Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
---------------------
Korean drug suspect arrested in Cambodia
SEOUL -- A South Korean national has been arrested in Cambodia on charges of attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into South Korea and Japan, prosecutors here said Wednesday.
The drug suspect was apprehended in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, after having allegedly been involved in drug trafficking in five Asian countries, according to the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO) and the Incheon District Prosecutors Office.
---------------------
(LEAD) Russian sailors required to submit virus-free certificate on spiking cases
SEOUL -- Sailors aboard ships coming from Russia will be required to submit a certificate showing they have tested negative for the new coronavirus for entry into South Korea as cluster infections traced to Russian ships docked here have continued to swell, health authorities said Wednesday.
Starting on Aug. 3, seafarers on all vessels departing from Russia should turn in such certificates, according to South Korean health authorities. The documents should be issued within 48 hours of departure.
---------------------
Moon urges continued efforts for 'complete missile sovereignty'
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called Wednesday for a continued push to secure the "complete missile sovereignty" of South Korea, saying the lifting of restrictions on the country's use of solid fuels for its space rocket offers a good chance for development of the space industry.
Moon was speaking about the revised missile guidelines between Seoul and Washington, announced the previous day, on allowing Seoul to launch long-range rockets based on solid propellants, as well as liquid and hybrid ones, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
---------------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in imported cases
SEOUL -- The number of new daily coronavirus in South Korea bounced back to above 40 Wednesday as both imported cases and local transmissions climbed up.
The country added 48 cases, including 34 imported cases, raising the total caseload to 14,251, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The tally marked a sharp increase from 25 new virus cases reported Monday and 28 cases Tuesday.
-------------------
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says no document exists on alleged money deal with N. Korea in 2000
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday the government has no document related to an alleged under-the-table agreement with North Korea in 2000 signed by Park Jie-won, newly appointed head of South Korea's state spy agency.
It was countering political attacks made by the main opposition United Future Party (UFP) that Park had signed the accord, ahead of the inter-Korean summit talks, to offer US$3 billion in financial support to Pyongyang. Park was one of the closest aides to then President Kim Dae-jung, who had a historic meeting with the North's leader Kim Jong-il.
-------------------
(Movie Review) 'Deliver Us From Evil' is all about action
SEOUL -- The action thriller "Deliver Us From Evil," directed by Hong Won-chan, fills its near two-hour running time with stabbings, murders and assassinations carried out by two professional killers.
Hired assassin In-nam (Hwang Jung-min) plans to retire after carrying out his last mission. But that final task causes a rabid, ruthless pursuer, Ray (Lee Jung-jae), to pursue In-nam's death.
-------------------
S. Korea will handle diplomat's alleged sexual harassment in New Zealand after finding facts, Moon says
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in told the leader of New Zealand that his government will handle a sexual harassment allegation involving a senior South Korean diplomat, once based in Wellington, after finding relevant facts, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday.
Moon had phone talks with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern the previous day.
-------------------
S. Korea moves to strengthen punishment for abusive parents
SEOUL -- South Korean plans to mandate tougher punishment for parents who abuse their children and provide a safety net for at-risk children, the education ministry said Wednesday.
As part of the measures, the government plans to scrap a decades-old law that allows people with parental rights to physically punish their children. Article 915 of South Korea's Civil Act indicates that "person of parental authority may, in order to protect or educate his or her child, take necessary disciplinary action against the child."
-------------------
KBO's Samsung Lions sign ex-MLB outfielder Daniel Palka
SEOUL -- Former Chicago White Sox outfielder Daniel Palka is coming to South Korea.
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Wednesday they've signed Palka for the rest of the season for US$100,000. The 28-year-old will also get $20,000 in signing bonus and $50,000 in incentives. Separately, the Lions are paying the White Sox $100,000 in buyout.
--------------------
(LEAD) Korea seeks to extend foreign workers' stay permits to cope with seasonal labor shortage
SEOUL -- South Korea will push to extend stay permits for foreign migrant workers who cannot return home due to the coronavirus pandemic, in a bid to relieve seasonal labor shortages in farming and other areas, a government agency said Wednesday.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that it and relevant ministries will discuss allowing migrant workers whose work permit periods expired to extend their stay here once for up to three months and engage in seasonal agricultural labor and other activities outside of their status of stay.
