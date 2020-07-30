Korean-language dailies

-- Seoul city has 'no countermeasures' after late mayor's alleged sexual abuse (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 2 prosecutors fight over alleged blackmail case (Kookmin Daily)

-- Controlled by ruling party, assembly passes bills on home leases, new probe body (Donga llbo)

-- Unprecedented tussle between incumbent prosecutors over blackmail case (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Tussle between sitting prosecutors during raid for blackmail case (Segye Times)

-- Bills on home leases pass through parliament committee, sparking confusion (Chosun Ilbo)

-- New bills on home lease threatens deposit-based home lease (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Court recognizes 1st suit raised by citizens against privately funded public projects (Hankyoreh)

-- Railroading, tussle, pressure at prosecution, National Assembly (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling party railroads passage of 3 bills on home lease (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ruling party passes 3 bills on house lease in just 2 days (Korea Economic Daily)

