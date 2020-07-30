Go to Contents Go to Navigation

July 30, 2020

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul city has 'no countermeasures' after late mayor's alleged sexual abuse (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 2 prosecutors fight over alleged blackmail case (Kookmin Daily)
-- Controlled by ruling party, assembly passes bills on home leases, new probe body (Donga llbo)
-- Unprecedented tussle between incumbent prosecutors over blackmail case (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Tussle between sitting prosecutors during raid for blackmail case (Segye Times)
-- Bills on home leases pass through parliament committee, sparking confusion (Chosun Ilbo)
-- New bills on home lease threatens deposit-based home lease (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Court recognizes 1st suit raised by citizens against privately funded public projects (Hankyoreh)
-- Railroading, tussle, pressure at prosecution, National Assembly (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party railroads passage of 3 bills on home lease (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party passes 3 bills on house lease in just 2 days (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- DP readies controversial rent control bills (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul to extend visas for foreign workers to address rural labor shortage (Korea Herald)
-- Warming climate sees Korea under invasion by insects (Korea Times)
