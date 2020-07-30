(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 30)

The bills mandate an automatic renewal in two-year rent (jeonse) contracts and cap rent hikes at 5 percent when extending the contract. But the retroactive application and the potential of infringing on property ownership can be challenging to the Constitution. The government bill proposes to bestow upon existing tenants the right to claim a renewal in two-year rent contracts in order to prevent a sudden surge in rent prices. But retroactive applications can be revoked if under review by the Constitutional Court. The Rent Act for Commercial Buildings in 2018 also raised legal issues over its retroactive application, but avoided controversy as it has not been submitted to the Constitutional Court.