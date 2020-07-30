Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

July 30, 2020

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/24 Rain 30

Incheon 27/23 Rain 30

Suwon 29/24 Rain 70

Cheongju 29/24 Rain 70

Daejeon 28/24 Rain 70

Chuncheon 29/23 Rain 30

Gangneung 30/22 Rain 60

Jeonju 28/24 Rain 70

Gwangju 29/24 Rain 80

Jeju 33/25 Sunny 20

Daegu 30/24 Rain 70

Busan 28/23 Rain 60
