High school students spend more time at school, less time sleeping
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- High school students in South Korea spent more time at school but less time in bed last year than other students at other levels, a report showed Thursday.
The report by Statistics Korea indicated that high school students faced harsher daily life conditions amid fierce competition for universities.
According to the report, high school students spent on average 7 hours and 57 minutes at weekday classes last year. This is longer than the 7 hours and 20 minutes spent by middle school students at school and 6 hours and 6 minutes for elementary students. College students spent about 4 hours at class every day.
Faced with such tight daily class schedules, high school students spent 8 hours and 7 minutes sleeping every day, the shortest amount of time compared with other students, the report showed.
Elementary school students spent more than 9 hours sleeping, while middle school students slept 8 hours and 45 minutes every day, according to the report. College students slept a daily average of 8 hours and 22 minutes last year.
The statistics are part of a survey of South Koreans' lifestyles, including how much they spend time sleeping, working and engaging in leisure activities.
The survey is conducted every five years. The latest was conducted on a total of 26,091 people, the agency said.
