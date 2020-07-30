Stock-related transactions soar 19 pct in H1
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The amount of stock-related transactions in South Korea leaped almost 19 percent in the first half this year, largely as a low interest rate provided ample liquidity in the local financial markets, data showed Thursday.
The total amount of such transactions through the Korea Securities Depository (KSD) in the January-June period stood at 26.06 quadrillion won (US$21.92 trillion), up 18.9 percent from a year ago, KSD data showed.
Of the total, transactions of securities, bonds and other derivatives took up 91.8 percent, or 23.92 quadrillion won.
South Korea's stock market has performed well in the first half, after suffering a sharp drop in March amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood at 2,270.67 points as of 10:23 a.m. Thursday, returning to pre-pandemic levels.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
