Intelligence command officer tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- A soldier at an intelligence command near Seoul has tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total number of infections reported in barracks to 77, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The master sergeant, based in Seongnam, was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to officials. Some 20 other service members who had contact with the patient have all tested negative so far.
The military has restricted troops' movement from the base and put those who had contact with the confirmed patient into isolation, they said.
The total number of service members in quarantine stands at 451, and the military has put another 1,890 in quarantine as a preventive measure.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 18 new cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, raising the total caseload to 14,269.
