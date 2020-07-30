S. Korea to allow big firms to have venture capital units
SEJONG, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to allow big companies to have venture capital affiliates as it seeks to encourage them to increase investments, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday.
However, the government will impose some restrictions on such firms in a precautionary measure to prevent big companies from using such financial units as private coffers, Hong said.
A big company's venture capital unit will be barred from borrowing more than 200 percent of its paid-in capital, according to the finance ministry.
Founding family members of a conglomerate and its financial affiliates will be barred from investing their money into such an entity, the ministry said.
The government will revise related laws by the end of this year to allow big companies to have venture capital units.
Hong said the government will provide 40 trillion won (US$33.6 billion) in financial supports to 1,000 innovative firms over the next three years.
Hong said the extension of the currency swap deal with the United States is expected to help stabilize financial markets.
The extension is "meaningful because it resolved uncertainty at the time of expiration," Hong said.
Earlier in the day, the two countries agreed to extend a $60 billion bilateral currency swap agreement by six months in an effort to help ease lingering market uncertainties amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
In late March, the BOK and the U.S. Federal Reserve signed the bilateral currency swap deal to help ease financial market jitters caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The swap agreement, initially set to end on Sept. 30, will be extended until March 31, 2021.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
1
U.S. troops concentrated in S. Korea, Japan, inadequate to counter China: U.S. think tank
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in imported cases
-
3
S. Korea will seek to extend foreign workers' stay permits amid pandemic: PM
-
4
New virus cases dip to over 1-month low of 18 on slowing imported cases
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea will handle diplomat's alleged sexual harassment in New Zealand after finding facts, Moon says