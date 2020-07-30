Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK E&S to set up JV with U.S. solar energy firm

All Headlines 11:34 July 30, 2020

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- SK E&S Co., a leading South Korean gas provider, said Thursday that it will invest US$115.8 million to set up a joint venture (JV) with U.S. solar energy company Sunrun Inc. in its latest move to expand its energy solution business in the United States.

Under the plan, SK E&S will buy new shares of Sunrun, the largest residential solar company in the U.S., for $74.9 million.

The move, which is meant to develop residential solar energy solutions in the U.S., is the latest in a series of investments by SK E&S in the U.S.

Last year, SK E&S set up Electrodes Holdings, which operates a virtual power plant in California based on an energy storage system, in a 50:50 JV with SUSI Partners, a Swiss fund manager specializing in clean energy infrastructure investments.

In 2013, SK E&S signed a 20-year deal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from an LNG liquefaction terminal in Freeport located on the Gulf of Mexico.

This image provided by SK E&S Co. shows its corporate logo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#SK E&S
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!