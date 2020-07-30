S. Korea's manufacturing jobs drop at fastest rate in decade amid coronavirus slump
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Manufacturing jobs in South Korea decreased last month at the fastest pace in a decade as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh down the economy, government data showed Thursday.
According to the labor ministry's monthly report, the number of workers on nonagricultural payrolls in June stood at 18.37 million, a decrease of 214,000, or 1.2 percent, year-on-year.
The decrease slowed down from May's 311,000 jobs and April's 365,000, largely due to increases in public sector and health industry jobs.
Factory employees totaled 3.65 million, shedding 77,000, or 2.1 percent, from the same month last year. It is the biggest decline since the ministry began to compile the data in 2009.
The manufacturing sector began to lose jobs in February when COVID-19 began to spread in the country, with the number of employees shrinking by 11,000 in March, 56,000 in April and 69,000 in May.
The services sector bore the brunt of the coronavirus-induced slump, with the number of employees dropping 133,000 in the lodging and food industry, 60,000 in the travel industry and 57,000 in the wholesale and retail industry.
Government and public sector workers increased by 49,000, while health and social welfare jobs gained 94,000.
jjhwang@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
1
U.S. troops concentrated in S. Korea, Japan, inadequate to counter China: U.S. think tank
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in imported cases
-
3
New virus cases dip to over 1-month low of 18 on slowing imported cases
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea will handle diplomat's alleged sexual harassment in New Zealand after finding facts, Moon says
-
5
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says no document exists on alleged money deal with N. Korea in 2000