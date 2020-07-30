Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Networks Q2 net income up 1684.8 pct. to 103.2 bln won

All Headlines 13:30 July 30, 2020

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 103.2 billion won (US$ 86.7 million), up 1684.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 30.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 46 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 20.9 percent to 2.43 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!