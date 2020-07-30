SK Networks Q2 net income up 1684.8 pct. to 103.2 bln won
All Headlines 13:30 July 30, 2020
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 103.2 billion won (US$ 86.7 million), up 1684.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 30.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 46 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 20.9 percent to 2.43 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
