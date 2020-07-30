Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Q2 net profit down 59 pct. to 22.2 bln won

All Headlines 14:14 July 30, 2020

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 22.2 billion won (US$ 18.6 million), down 59 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 104.3 billion won, down 48.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 41.3 percent to 4 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

