ABS issuance nearly doubles in H1
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) in South Korea rose 98.2 percent in the first half of this year from a year earlier due to a hike in sales of government-led mortgage funds, data showed Friday.
The value of ABS issues stood at 43.6 trillion won (US$36.5 billion) during the January-June period, up 21.6 trillion won from a year ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
ABS are structured with mortgages, auto loans, credit card receivables and students loans as underlying assets.
The hike came as the Korea Housing Finance Corp., the state-run mortgage agency, increased the issuance of its mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
The amount of MBS issued by the state-run housing financing company stood at 28.7 trillion won for the first half, up 18.3 trillion won from a year earlier.
Since late 2017, the government has unveiled a slew of measures to rein in the growth of household debt.
The Bank of Korea said South Korea's household debt grew at the slowest rate in one year in the first quarter, adding only 11 trillion won from three months earlier to 1,611.3 trillion won as of end-March.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Battered Cold War-era building's basement transforms into hip urban arts venue
-
3
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
4
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
5
Seoul taxi driver arrested for blocking ambulance
-
1
Trump says U.S. pulling out troops from Germany because he doesn't want to be 'sucker'
-
2
U.S. troops concentrated in S. Korea, Japan, inadequate to counter China: U.S. think tank
-
3
New virus cases dip to over 1-month low of 18 on slowing imported cases
-
4
Flooding in Daejeon kills one, damages hundreds of homes and cars
-
5
3 Vietnamese arrested for deserting quarantine facility face deportation