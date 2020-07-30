FM Kang holds talks with Bruneian counterpart on anti-virus cooperation
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha discussed with her Bruneian counterpart joint efforts for anti-coronavirus cooperation, including allowing essential travel as an exception to entry curbs imposed over virus concerns, her office said Thursday.
In the phone conversation held the previous day, Kang and Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof agreed on the need to enhance cooperation so as to guarantee travel by people with essential reasons, such as businesspeople, and also to help nationals overseas return home safely, the ministry said.
She explained to him that South Korea has opened such an entry exception system with China and Vietnam. Erywan said that his government understands the need for allowing such movement of people so long as it does not undermine the country's virus containment efforts.
Erywan went on to thank the South Korean government for its contribution in the provision of diagnostic kits and protective gear to ASEAN members and for pledging to donate US$1 million to the ASEAN Response Fund tackling COVID-19.
Kang, in response, expressed a willingness to continue South Korea's support in the regional efforts to fight the virus.
