LG Electronics Q2 net dips 38 pct amid pandemic
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Major home appliance maker LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday said its second-quarter earnings dropped 38 percent as the novel coronavirus pandemic reduced demand for its products.
South Korea's No. 2 electronics company said its net profit stood at 65.6 billion won (US$54.9 million) in the April-June period, down 38.1 percent from a year earlier.
Its operating profit plunged 24.1 percent on-year to 495.4 billion won in the second quarter, while sales dropped 17.9 percent on-year to 12.8 trillion won over the cited period.
Compared with the first quarter, its operating income slid 54.6 percent and sales declined 12.9 percent.
The figures were in line with the earnings guidance announced earlier this month that beat the market consensus.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
U.S. troops concentrated in S. Korea, Japan, inadequate to counter China: U.S. think tank
-
2
New virus cases dip to over 1-month low of 18 on slowing imported cases
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in imported cases
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea will handle diplomat's alleged sexual harassment in New Zealand after finding facts, Moon says
-
5
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says no document exists on alleged money deal with N. Korea in 2000