Cheil Worldwide Inc Q2 net profit down 24.2 pct. to 33.4 bln won
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 33.4 billion won (US$ 28 million), down 24.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 22.5 percent on-year to 53.8 billion won. Revenue decreased 25.5 percent to 642.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 1.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
U.S. troops concentrated in S. Korea, Japan, inadequate to counter China: U.S. think tank
-
2
New virus cases dip to over 1-month low of 18 on slowing imported cases
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in imported cases
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea will handle diplomat's alleged sexual harassment in New Zealand after finding facts, Moon says
-
5
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says no document exists on alleged money deal with N. Korea in 2000