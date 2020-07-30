Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Financial markets to close on Aug. 17 holiday

All Headlines 16:57 July 30, 2020

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock, foreign exchange and other financial markets will be closed on Aug. 17, a temporary national holiday, the bourse operator said on Thursday.

On the one-time-only holiday, the stock, bond, derivatives and currency markets will be closed, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

Last week, the government designated Aug. 17 as a temporary national holiday to promote consumption in the pandemic-hit economy.

Electronic boards in the trading room of Hana Bank in Seoul show stock indices and the currency rate on July 30, 2020. (Yonhap)

