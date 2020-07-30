KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB HiTek 35,150 UP 1,700
LGInt 15,200 DN 50
SK hynix 85,300 UP 2,100
Hanwha 26,200 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 175,500 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,850 DN 450
Kogas 25,300 DN 100
Youngpoong 545,000 DN 2,000
Donga Socio Holdings 99,800 DN 700
CJ 82,200 UP 400
HyundaiEng&Const 34,000 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 36,550 DN 100
JWPHARMA 36,400 DN 1,500
CJ LOGISTICS 152,000 DN 3,000
DaelimInd 83,700 DN 400
HITEJINRO 41,550 DN 1,000
Yuhan 55,700 DN 700
DOOSAN 48,500 UP 2,900
KiaMtr 40,700 UP 1,050
Binggrae 61,300 DN 400
GCH Corp 26,850 DN 250
LotteChilsung 100,500 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 72,600 UP 600
LOTTE 30,900 DN 50
BoryungPharm 16,300 DN 350
L&L 10,750 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,550 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,400 DN 250
Shinsegae 213,500 UP 5,000
Nongshim 360,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 29,650 UP 400
Hyosung 69,400 UP 200
SBC 10,900 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 23,800 UP 150
Daesang 25,150 DN 300
SKNetworks 5,050 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 5,920 DN 130
ORION Holdings 12,450 DN 250
KISWire 15,950 DN 350
LotteFood 331,000 UP 500
(MORE)
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
U.S. troops concentrated in S. Korea, Japan, inadequate to counter China: U.S. think tank
-
2
New virus cases dip to over 1-month low of 18 on slowing imported cases
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in imported cases
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea will handle diplomat's alleged sexual harassment in New Zealand after finding facts, Moon says
-
5
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says no document exists on alleged money deal with N. Korea in 2000