KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 July 30, 2020

NEXENTIRE 5,210 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 134,000 DN 1,500
KCC 136,500 DN 3,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14750 UP3400
AmoreG 54,200 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 127,500 UP 2,500
BukwangPharm 37,150 DN 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,000 UP 1,550
TaekwangInd 687,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 4,970 UP 5
KAL 17,400 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,500 DN 80
LG Corp. 73,400 DN 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,000 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 30,950 DN 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY279 00 UP2250
DAEWOONG PHARM 112,000 UP 1,000
MANDO 27,200 UP 3,300
Ottogi 556,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,460 DN 100
SKC 69,500 DN 900
SamsungElec 59,000 0
GS Retail 34,650 DN 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,970 UP 20
NHIS 8,800 UP 50
IlyangPharm 86,900 DN 900
SK Discovery 49,700 DN 150
LS 42,250 DN 300
GC Corp 229,500 DN 500
POSCO 199,000 DN 2,500
GS E&C 26,700 UP 50
DB INSURANCE 46,600 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,000 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 383,500 DN 2,000
KPIC 116,000 DN 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 64,100 DN 2,200
SAMSUNG SDS 169,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,350 DN 550
KUMHOTIRE 3,000 UP 50
F&F 80,800 DN 100
