NEXENTIRE 5,210 UP 20

CHONGKUNDANG 134,000 DN 1,500

KCC 136,500 DN 3,000

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14750 UP3400

AmoreG 54,200 UP 300

HyundaiMtr 127,500 UP 2,500

BukwangPharm 37,150 DN 550

ILJIN MATERIALS 51,000 UP 1,550

TaekwangInd 687,000 UP 1,000

SsangyongCement 4,970 UP 5

KAL 17,400 DN 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,500 DN 80

LG Corp. 73,400 DN 800

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,000 UP 100

ShinhanGroup 30,950 DN 100

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY279 00 UP2250

DAEWOONG PHARM 112,000 UP 1,000

MANDO 27,200 UP 3,300

Ottogi 556,000 DN 1,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,460 DN 100

SKC 69,500 DN 900

SamsungElec 59,000 0

GS Retail 34,650 DN 250

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,970 UP 20

NHIS 8,800 UP 50

IlyangPharm 86,900 DN 900

SK Discovery 49,700 DN 150

LS 42,250 DN 300

GC Corp 229,500 DN 500

POSCO 199,000 DN 2,500

GS E&C 26,700 UP 50

DB INSURANCE 46,600 UP 100

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,000 DN 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 383,500 DN 2,000

KPIC 116,000 DN 4,500

SPC SAMLIP 64,100 DN 2,200

SAMSUNG SDS 169,500 DN 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,350 DN 550

KUMHOTIRE 3,000 UP 50

F&F 80,800 DN 100

(MORE)