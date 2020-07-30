KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 56,200 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 32,100 DN 300
MERITZ SECU 3,125 UP 10
HtlShilla 71,500 UP 1,400
LS ELECTRIC 53,900 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 41,900 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 144,500 0
KorZinc 421,500 DN 11,500
Hanssem 102,500 UP 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,050 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 46,200 DN 2,200
SamsungHvyInd 5,670 DN 10
SYC 66,300 DN 2,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 26,100 UP 400
KSOE 91,000 UP 200
S-Oil 61,500 DN 200
LG Innotek 162,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,000 DN 1,500
HMM 5,850 UP 360
HYUNDAI WIA 39,050 UP 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 82,500 DN 1,600
Mobis 213,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,950 DN 950
HDC HOLDINGS 10,000 UP 480
S-1 91,000 DN 1,400
Hanchem 152,000 UP 500
DWS 21,050 0
UNID 44,350 UP 350
KEPCO 19,200 DN 150
SamsungSecu 29,300 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 12,050 UP 100
SKTelecom 220,000 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 45,800 UP 1,950
HyundaiElev 46,850 UP 350
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,600 UP 100
Hanon Systems 10,050 UP 540
SK 227,500 UP 4,000
DAEKYO 4,020 DN 30
GKL 13,000 UP 250
Handsome 30,700 DN 450
