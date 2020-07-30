KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 4,085 DN 215
COWAY 77,700 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,900 UP 800
IBK 8,240 DN 20
NamhaeChem 7,780 DN 40
DONGSUH 21,050 UP 300
BGF 4,245 UP 35
SamsungEng 12,000 0
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 3,540 0
SAMSUNG CARD 28,850 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 20,200 UP 200
KT 23,800 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149500 0
LOTTE TOUR 16,500 UP 200
LG Uplus 11,650 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 48,100 DN 750
KT&G 82,100 UP 900
DHICO 10,850 0
LG Display 12,800 UP 250
Kangwonland 22,950 DN 100
NAVER 294,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 332,000 UP 500
NCsoft 825,000 UP 13,000
DSME 23,300 DN 50
DSINFRA 7,200 DN 50
DWEC 3,545 DN 100
Donga ST 91,900 DN 1,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,950 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 367,000 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 181,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 29,350 DN 200
LGH&H 1,385,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 530,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 16,400 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,800 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,250 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,350 UP 800
LGELECTRONICS 72,100 UP 100
Celltrion 300,000 DN 1,500
