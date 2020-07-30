Huchems 16,800 UP 100

HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,900 UP 1,600

KIH 49,350 DN 500

LOTTE Himart 30,600 DN 50

GS 35,450 UP 350

CJ CGV 19,500 UP 200

LIG Nex1 34,900 0

Fila Holdings 34,050 DN 300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 114,500 UP 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 30,100 UP 400

HANWHA LIFE 1,495 DN 5

AMOREPACIFIC 166,000 UP 2,500

LF 12,050 DN 100

FOOSUNG 8,410 DN 50

SK Innovation 127,500 DN 3,500

POONGSAN 24,300 UP 700

KBFinancialGroup 35,950 DN 250

Hansae 10,800 UP 200

LG HAUSYS 61,000 DN 2,000

Youngone Corp 24,450 UP 50

KOLON IND 34,250 UP 100

HanmiPharm 258,000 DN 5,500

BNK Financial Group 5,240 DN 30

emart 115,000 DN 500

KOLMAR KOREA 47,550 UP 1,900

HANJINKAL 84,900 DN 800

DoubleUGames 74,700 DN 300

CUCKOO 79,900 DN 200

COSMAX 94,000 UP 1,600

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 736,000 DN 5,000

INNOCEAN 50,900 UP 1,900

Doosan Bobcat 28,050 0

H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,700 UP 150

Netmarble 125,500 DN 5,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S236000 UP500

ORION 133,500 DN 500

BGF Retail 125,000 UP 500

SKCHEM 274,000 UP 5,500

HDC-OP 22,500 UP 1,150

WooriFinancialGroup 8,680 UP 10

(END)