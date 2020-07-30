KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 16,800 UP 100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,900 UP 1,600
KIH 49,350 DN 500
LOTTE Himart 30,600 DN 50
GS 35,450 UP 350
CJ CGV 19,500 UP 200
LIG Nex1 34,900 0
Fila Holdings 34,050 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 114,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 30,100 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 1,495 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 166,000 UP 2,500
LF 12,050 DN 100
FOOSUNG 8,410 DN 50
SK Innovation 127,500 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 24,300 UP 700
KBFinancialGroup 35,950 DN 250
Hansae 10,800 UP 200
LG HAUSYS 61,000 DN 2,000
Youngone Corp 24,450 UP 50
KOLON IND 34,250 UP 100
HanmiPharm 258,000 DN 5,500
BNK Financial Group 5,240 DN 30
emart 115,000 DN 500
KOLMAR KOREA 47,550 UP 1,900
HANJINKAL 84,900 DN 800
DoubleUGames 74,700 DN 300
CUCKOO 79,900 DN 200
COSMAX 94,000 UP 1,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 736,000 DN 5,000
INNOCEAN 50,900 UP 1,900
Doosan Bobcat 28,050 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,700 UP 150
Netmarble 125,500 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S236000 UP500
ORION 133,500 DN 500
BGF Retail 125,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 274,000 UP 5,500
HDC-OP 22,500 UP 1,150
WooriFinancialGroup 8,680 UP 10
