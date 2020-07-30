New Korean TV drama starring 'Parasite' actress to stream on Netflix
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- "Record of Youth," a new South Korean television drama starring Park So-dam of Oscar-winning "Parasite" and star actor Park Bo-gum, will be available on Netflix this fall, its production company said Thursday.
The series co-produced by Studio Dragon and Pan Entertainment will stream in some 190 countries through Netflix starting Sept. 7, immediately following the first-window airing on South Korean cable network tvN, Pan Entertainment said.
The TV show is directed by An Gil-ho, who has a solid track record with "Stranger," "Memories of Alhambra" and "Watcher," and was written by Ha Myeong-hee of "Doctors" and "Temperature of Love."
"Record of Youth" revolves around a group of young professionals in the world of modeling who work to achieve their dreams and love without losing hope.
Park So-dam plays the role of an aspiring makeup artist, and Park Bo-gum, in his final project before starting his mandatory military duty in the Navy in late August, transforms into an aspiring model-actor character.
