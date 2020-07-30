State pension fund logs investment return through May
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state pension fund racked up a return through May after suffering a setback in the first four months of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, its operator said Thursday.
The fund registered a preliminary return rate of 0.37 percent as of May, reversing from the trend of a negative return in the January-April period, according to the National Pension Service (NPS).
Last year, the NPS posted a record yield of 11.3 percent.
The pension fund suffered a 6.18 percent loss from investment in domestic stocks and a 2.63 percent loss from offshore stock investment.
In contrast, its return rate on domestic bonds stood at 2.27 percent, with a 10.59 percent return on investment into foreign bonds and a 5.96 percent gain on alternative investments.
The NPS is one of the world's leading pension funds, with assets under its management nearing 749.2 trillion won (US$627 billion) as of end-May.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
U.S. troops concentrated in S. Korea, Japan, inadequate to counter China: U.S. think tank
-
2
New virus cases dip to over 1-month low of 18 on slowing imported cases
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on surge in imported cases
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea will handle diplomat's alleged sexual harassment in New Zealand after finding facts, Moon says
-
5
N. Korea launched ship-based missile in early July as part of regular summertime exercise: officials