S. Korea to sell 13.3 tln won in state bonds in August
SEJONG, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 13.3 trillion won (US$11.2 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 2.9 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.5 trillion won in five-year bonds in June, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also intends to sell 3.15 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 900 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.
South Korea issued 17.41 trillion won in state bonds this month.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
U.S. troops concentrated in S. Korea, Japan, inadequate to counter China: U.S. think tank
-
2
New virus cases dip to over 1-month low of 18 on slowing imported cases
-
3
N. Korea launched ship-based missile in early July as part of regular summertime exercise: officials
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea will handle diplomat's alleged sexual harassment in New Zealand after finding facts, Moon says
-
5
3 Vietnamese arrested for deserting quarantine facility face deportation