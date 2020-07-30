Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to sell 13.3 tln won in state bonds in August

All Headlines 17:00 July 30, 2020

SEJONG, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 13.3 trillion won (US$11.2 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The ministry will issue 2.9 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.5 trillion won in five-year bonds in June, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also intends to sell 3.15 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 900 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

South Korea issued 17.41 trillion won in state bonds this month.

