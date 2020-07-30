Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Hausys Q2 net profit down 91.5 pct. to 2.3 bln won

All Headlines 17:28 July 30, 2020

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- LG Hausys Ltd. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 2.3 billion won (US$ 1.9 million), down 91.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 55.6 percent on-year to 13.2 billion won. Revenue decreased 13.9 percent to 720.1 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
