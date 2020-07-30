Green Cross swings to black in Q2
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 13.9 billion won (US$ 11.6 million), turning from a loss of 14.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 15.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 20 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 1.1 percent to 360 billion won.
The operating profit was 16.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange (KRX).
