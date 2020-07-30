In museum tour, Moon checks virus measures, encourages people to return to life as normal
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday made his first official visit to a cultural venue since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.
His visit to the National Museum of Korea (NMK) came a week after the government reopened public cultural venues, including museums, libraries and art galleries, amid a slowdown in COVID-19 outbreaks.
The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said the move was meant to reassure the people that it is safe to go about their daily lives as long as sufficient quarantine measures are put in place and people comply with mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.
During the tour, he and first lady Kim Jung-sook enjoyed the exhibition currently on display at the museum, "New National Treasures 2017-2019," which has put together some 200 state treasures newly designated in recent years.
Only a limited number of presidential staff members accompanied them, in accordance with social distancing rules to curb the spread of the virus. The national museum is operating at 30 percent of its full capacity and opens for four two-hour sessions a day, with a maximum of 200 visitors at a time.
"It is important to make people safely resume their daily lives amid the persistent COVID-19 pandemic," the presidential office said. "The reopening of cultural venues in the capital area will help enliven people's lives on the premise that strict quarantine measures are being enforced."
