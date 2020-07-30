Police ordered by court to halt forensic analysis of late Seoul mayor's phone
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The police said Thursday they have suspended their forensic analysis of the mobile phone of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, following a request submitted by Park's surviving family to the court.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it has been ordered by the Seoul Northern District Court to halt its forensic procedures until further notice.
During their investigation into circumstances surrounding Park's death earlier this month, the police unlocked Park's iPhone on July 22.
Park was found dead in Seoul on July 10, two days after a former secretary of his filed a sexual abuse complaint against him. The police probe currently focuses solely on verifying the cause of Park's death. They need additional warrants if they want to gather information related to the allegations of his sexual misconduct.
Earlier Thursday, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea announced it will conduct its own probe into sexual abuse allegations against Park, in response to calls from civic groups and the ex-secretary's legal representative.
(END)
-
1
Bimonthly magazine on K-pop band BTS launched in Italy
-
2
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
14,000 estimated to have died from humidifier sanitizer scandal: study
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
2
N.K. leader confers pistols to officers on armistice anniversary
-
3
BTS to release new English-language single next month: agency
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
(LEAD) Major trade union vetoes key deal to counter COVID-19 pandemic
-
1
U.S. troops concentrated in S. Korea, Japan, inadequate to counter China: U.S. think tank
-
2
New virus cases dip to over 1-month low of 18 on slowing imported cases
-
3
N. Korea launched ship-based missile in early July as part of regular summertime exercise: officials
-
4
3 Vietnamese arrested for deserting quarantine facility face deportation
-
5
Flooding in Daejeon kills one, damages hundreds of homes and cars