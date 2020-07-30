Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Police ordered by court to halt forensic analysis of late Seoul mayor's phone

All Headlines 19:05 July 30, 2020

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The police said Thursday they have suspended their forensic analysis of the mobile phone of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, following a request submitted by Park's surviving family to the court.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it has been ordered by the Seoul Northern District Court to halt its forensic procedures until further notice.

In this file photo, from July 13, 2020, mourners walk past the portrait of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon at an altar set up in front of Seoul City Hall. (Yonhap)

During their investigation into circumstances surrounding Park's death earlier this month, the police unlocked Park's iPhone on July 22.

Park was found dead in Seoul on July 10, two days after a former secretary of his filed a sexual abuse complaint against him. The police probe currently focuses solely on verifying the cause of Park's death. They need additional warrants if they want to gather information related to the allegations of his sexual misconduct.

Earlier Thursday, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea announced it will conduct its own probe into sexual abuse allegations against Park, in response to calls from civic groups and the ex-secretary's legal representative.

Members of Seoul civic groups hold a press conference in front of the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea in Seoul on July 28, 2020, demanding the human rights body conduct a probe into alleged sexual abuse by late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. (Yonhap)


(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Seoul #mayor
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!