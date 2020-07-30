Unification ministry approves shipment of quarantine supplies to N. Korea

Related to the latest approval, the private institute, dedicated to promoting economic exchanges between the two Koreas, received permission on July 17 from the United Nations body overseeing the enforcement of sanctions on the North to send supplies to the North. The supplies are to be used at schools, ports and hospitals in North Pyongan Province, with the body also allowing the sending of infrared cameras, which can be used to check people for fever, a symptom of the coronavirus.