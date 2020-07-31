Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Direct probe by prosecution to shrink (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Bill aimed at protecting tenants' rights takes effect (Kookmin Daily)
-- Jeonse available only for 1 out of 1,300 homes (Donga llbo)
-- 71 pct of ranking gov't officials with multiple homes follow orders (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Real estate bills takes effect; confusion for both owners, tenants (Segye Times)
-- Bill on home leases takes effect, just two days after tabled at parliament (Chosun Ilbo)
-- New measure reduces prosecution power, adds police power (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- New bill on protecting tenants' rights takes effect today (Hankyoreh)
-- New real estate bill passes through National Assembly in just 2 hours, 24 minutes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Bill on protecting tenants' rights takes effect today (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- No 'jeonse' in metropolitan area (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Assembly passes bills, but jeonse tenants feel pinch (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ruling party pushes through laws to prevent rent spikes (Korea Herald)
-- NHRCK to look into former mayor's alleged sexual abuse (Korea Times)
(END)

