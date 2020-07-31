S. Korea's industrial output rebounds in June
SEJONG, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output rebounds in June, possibly indicating that the nation's economy hit bottom amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Friday.
The nation's overall industrial production gained 4.2 percent on-month in June, following a 1.2 percent on-month decline in May, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Compared with a year earlier, overall industrial production also rose 0.7 percent in June.
Retail sales rose 2.4 percent from a month earlier as the nation eased strict social distancing rules, and facility investment gained 5.4 percent on-month.
The nation's economy shrank 1.3 percent on-quarter in the first quarter of this year, the sharpest quarterly contraction since the last three months of 2008.
