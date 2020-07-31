LG Chem Q2 net profit up 399.9 pct. to 419.1 bln won
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 419.1 billion won (US$ 350.9 million), up 399.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 571.6 billion won, up 131.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 2.3 percent to 6.93 trillion won.
The operating profit was 31.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
